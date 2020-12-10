Grown by Pasta Farms, these half ounce EFF Slurricane Littles Bags will hit you like a hurricane. Their high THC content and powerful Indica effects are strong enough to start an engine, Mayne.



Slurricane, originally created by In House Genetics, is a 60/40 Indica dominant cross of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch that will have you on your face; you'll be slutterin' and what not. The large buds are dark purpleish green, very sticky, and covered with a thick blanket of frosty white trichomes.



After just a hit or two, the potent head high hits you within minutes leaving you blissful and euphoric. Then the body high creeps up on you relaxing your body and leaving you couch locked and lookin like your eyes have been stitched together with stitches.



Opening up the bag, these Slurricane littles will fill the air with fruity berry aromas highlighted by undertones of spices and earth. Upon combustion the creamy lemon and berry flavor will delight your palate with hints of spice and tropical fruits.



With it's high THC content and potent Indica effects, Slurricane is a treat best savored by experienced smokers. Medical users love it for relieving chronic pain, cramps, migraines, and insomnia. This is so damn serious, playboy. Best for evening applications.