Wedding Cake, originally created by Seed Junky Genetics, is a 60/40 Indica dominant cross of Cherry Pie and GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, that’s also known as ‘Pink Cookies’. The emerald green buds are chunky and dense with fiery burnt orange pistils, a typical Indica structure that’s completely covered in an anything but typical coating of crystal trichomes that gives these buds the appearance of being rolled in sugar.
The high starts relatively quickly with a cerebral mood boost that’s uplifting and energizing, bringing happiness and euphoria. Users will find that as the high settles in, the body will be more relaxed and relieved from stress, while the mind wanders with creative thoughts and introspection.
Wedding Cake’s buds are aromatically distinct with a skunky funk that has hints of citrus and berries. When prepping for smoking the aroma is amplified and the skunky funk fills a room. Upon combustion the creamy smooth cookie like flavor will delight your palate with hints of sour, tangy cherries and cheese.
Wedding Cake delivers all the highly sought-after and powerful effects of the GSC strain, with a bit of creamy smoothness to even out the sour tangy flavor. With it's high THC content, medical users may find relief from stress, depression, and pain.
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
