Unlike regular wax, sugar wax has been vacuumed and heat purged. We strategically agitate the wax to create nucleation, which gives the wax its sugary consistency. The process of nucleation helps preserve maximum terpene content and heightens the strain’s flavor profile.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
