Enriched Hemp Cultivations is a U.S.-based, certified grower offering a curated selection of THCA-rich flowers and CBD-based wellness products. Leveraging organic farming methods and complete in-house cultivation, the brand commits to high product quality through third-party lab testing and accessible COAs. Their lineup includes popular THCA flower strains and CBD items such as topical gels and edible enhancers. With a wholesale program for bulk buyers and clear acknowledgment of drug-testing risks despite legal compliance, they cater to both individual consumers and business clients. Additional perks include a branded blog and loyalty rewards for repeat customers.

