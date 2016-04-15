Citrus Sap is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two famous strains, GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4) and Tangie. The effects of Citrus Sap are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain can improve your mood while allowing your body to relax. Citrus Sap is 19% THC, making it a great strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain puts out a pungent aroma and tastes like sweet mandarin oranges. Medical marijuana patients choose Citrus Sap to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed bright green nugs with frosted trichome tips. Citrus Sap produces a high yield, and growers can expect a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. This strain has an average flowering time of 65-70 days. Citrus Sap was originally bred by Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics.