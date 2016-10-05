About this product
The SOUR DIESEL DELTA8 FLOWER is perfect for migraines, nausea, PTSD, stress also gives you uplifting energy while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with