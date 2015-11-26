☀️ Type: Indica/Sativa

🌹 Aroma: Fruity, sweet, and gas

🌲 Flower Time: 9.5 weeks / Early to mid Oct.

🌱 Lineage:



OG Gorilla Princess ♀ is a hybrid of SFV OG Kush and Gorilla Princess. Potent and highly resinous, these plants are vigorous growers that produce large outdoor plants which finish in mid October. Aromas range from a fruity citrus to a gassy funk.



Glue 87.5% ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue 87.5% male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue 87.5% sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.