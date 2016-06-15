Eureka Cultivation
Dream Cookie
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 12%CBD —
Cookies and Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
