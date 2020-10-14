Loading…
Zkittlez Full Spectrum CBD Pod 0.75g

by Evexia CBD
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

We infused organic terpenes into hemp-derived full spectrum CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. You can enjoy all the benefits from CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pod. Vape device battery is not included.

Juul ® Compatible
CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids.
Non-Psychoactive
Ceramic heating element
Crafted in the USA
Pesticides/Herbicides Free
Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card

About this strain

Picture of Zkittlez
Zkittlez

Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
558 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Evexia CBD
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.

We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.

Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.