Purple Diesel, bred by Cali Connection, is a wonder among hybrid strains. While most of the effects are energizing, uplifting, and focused, Purple D is also an exceptional strain for pain relief. A sneaky cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel, this strain takes a while to fully kick in. However, once the effects begin to present themselves, users are struck by a type of giggly, euphoric bliss. A favorite among daytime users, Purple Diesel features a sour, fuel-like aroma. For those interested in growing, this strain has an early flowering time of around 8 weeks and features dense buds with deep purple leaves.
Purple Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Sour Diesel. Purple Diesel produces energizing effects that are uplifting and focused. This strain is is known to cause feelings of euphoria and fits of giggles. Purple Diesel tastes sour, with a fuel-like aroma. Growers say this strain has dense, dark purple buds and comes with an early flowering time of around 8 weeks. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to depression and stress.
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
