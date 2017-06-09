We would like to introduce the Lemon Diesel Living Resin cartridge, extracted from flower cultivated by our friends at Ananda Farms. If you have tried the Lemon Diesel flower, you know the drill. The initial sweetness of the lemon soon gives way to a blast of the classic diesel flavor, all while giving you a perfectly balanced, hybrid effect. What more could you want? How about a soft-touch cartridge filled with Lemon Diesel oil that fully represents all of the amazing qualities of the flower? And did we mention the 22.11% terpenes, making it one of the most unique and flavorful cartridges on the market?



Lemon Diesel Living Resin Hybrid .5g ECell Cartridge

Terpene 22.11%

THC 48.96% CBG 2.23% CBC 1.99%

Total Cannabinoids 56.25%

Cultivated by: Ananda Farms