About this product
We would like to introduce the Lemon Diesel Living Resin cartridge, extracted from flower cultivated by our friends at Ananda Farms. If you have tried the Lemon Diesel flower, you know the drill. The initial sweetness of the lemon soon gives way to a blast of the classic diesel flavor, all while giving you a perfectly balanced, hybrid effect. What more could you want? How about a soft-touch cartridge filled with Lemon Diesel oil that fully represents all of the amazing qualities of the flower? And did we mention the 22.11% terpenes, making it one of the most unique and flavorful cartridges on the market?
Lemon Diesel Living Resin Hybrid .5g ECell Cartridge
Terpene 22.11%
THC 48.96% CBG 2.23% CBC 1.99%
Total Cannabinoids 56.25%
Cultivated by: Ananda Farms
Lemon Diesel Living Resin Hybrid .5g ECell Cartridge
Terpene 22.11%
THC 48.96% CBG 2.23% CBC 1.99%
Total Cannabinoids 56.25%
Cultivated by: Ananda Farms
About this strain
Lemon Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper. Growers say Lemon Diesel has a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. This strain placed in the top 10 at the Emerald Cannabis Cup in 2010.
Lemon Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
421 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!