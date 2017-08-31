Eybna
Skunk #1 - Pure Terpene Profile
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
Afghani crossed with the landraces Acapulco Gold and Colombian Gold
Major Terpenes:
68.5% Myrcene
11.0% Alpha-Pinene
9.7% Limonene
0.9% Terpinolene
0.5% Beta-Caryophyllene
0.4% Beta-Phellandrene
0.3% Camphene
0.2% Linalool
0.1% Humulene
0.1% Beta-Farnesene
8.3% Other terpenes
Scent:
A strong character and sweet body, enhanced by distinct skunky and lemon peel notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 265$
250ml for 1062$
Skunk 1 effects
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
