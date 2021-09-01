About this product
Feels active, uplifting, and cheerful
Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Total terpenes: 9.9%
All Passion Flower products are third-party tested to confirm that they are 100% free of any pesticides
Passion Flower is dedicated to providing you high-quality cannabis.
Because pesticides are gross - and clean vape cartridges are possible.
About this strain
Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
