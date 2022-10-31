About this product
- 16.93% HHC; 11.06% CBD
- Relaxed, Calm, Ease Discomfort
- Citrus, Pepper, Coffee-Chocolate Hint
- Indica Dominant
- Evening Use
Our original Bubba Kush CBD Flower remains popular with both new and veteran CBD consumers. Credit the full fragrance, rich taste, and potent effects as the reasons this Bubba Kush CBD hemp flower cultivar attracts so many consumers. Now we are thrilled to introduce you to our HHC Bubba Kush CBD Flower!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.