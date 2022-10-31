- 16.93% HHC; 11.06% CBD

- Relaxed, Calm, Ease Discomfort

- Citrus, Pepper, Coffee-Chocolate Hint

- Indica Dominant

- Evening Use



Our original Bubba Kush CBD Flower remains popular with both new and veteran CBD consumers. Credit the full fragrance, rich taste, and potent effects as the reasons this Bubba Kush CBD hemp flower cultivar attracts so many consumers. Now we are thrilled to introduce you to our HHC Bubba Kush CBD Flower!

