About this strain
Slurricane
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
234 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fidus Family Farms
An indoor cultivation license fueled with OMRI-listed organic inputs. Each harvest showcases utmost care and dedication to each individually hand-watered plant. The selection of cultivars grown at the farm and thus on the store shelves is very carefully curated, and we strive to bring boutique sustainably grown cannabis to consumer palates. We maintain a stable of classics with a cult following that are unique to our vertically integrated shop, Fidus PDX, and regularly rotate through fan favorites. This is herb grown for the Cannasseur by the Cannasseurs.