Banana Kush Disposable E-Joint 0.3g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Indica-dominant bred from Big Bud and Skunk strains. Up to 75% THC.

Flavor Profile:
B-A-N-A-N-A-S! A tropical vacation at your fingertips when you inhale the sweet and smooth flavors of a banana and relax into good vibes.

The Effects:
A great nighttime choice, this strain induces a mellow sense of relaxation and subtle euphoria.

• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable

Do Yourself a Flavor!

Banana Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
865 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
