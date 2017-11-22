About this product

Indica-dominant bred from Big Bud and Skunk strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

B-A-N-A-N-A-S! A tropical vacation at your fingertips when you inhale the sweet and smooth flavors of a banana and relax into good vibes.



The Effects:

A great nighttime choice, this strain induces a mellow sense of relaxation and subtle euphoria.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



Do Yourself a Flavor!