About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from OG Kush and Banana strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

B-A-N-A-N-A-S! A tropical vacation at your fingertips when you inhale the sweet and smooth flavors of a banana and relax into good vibes.



The Effects:

A great nighttime choice, this strain induces a mellow sense of relaxation and subtle euphoria.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless, ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!