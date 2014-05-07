About this product
This CBD rich disposable is filled with a natural balance of cannabis derived CBD and THC. With a CBD forward ratio (25:1) and added natural terpenes, this vape pen is designed to provide the full benefits of cannabidiol throughout the day with very mild psychoactive properties and no heavy drowsiness.
Perfect for people searching for a well rounded all-day solution for medicating on the go.
About this strain
Blackberry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Domina with Raspberry Cough. This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. Growers say this strain comes in a tight leaf struture with frosty buds. Blackberry grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 9-11 weeks.
Blackberry effects
Reported by real people like you
424 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.