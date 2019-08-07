About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Lemon Skunk X and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile: Pucker up for sour citrus with some earthy, diesel flavors and aroma.
The Effects: With balanced yet potent mind and body effects this zesty lemon strain will be your main squeeze.
• Reverse air flow mechanism
• Advanced Live Resin extraction process
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
About this strain
Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.
Lemon Tree effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.