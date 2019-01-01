Fleuraison Farms
About Fleuraison Farms
Where others saw risk they saw the opportunity to capitalize on one of the fastest growing industries in the United States.Fleurasion was founded in 2015. This group won The Adam’s County Lottery for a grow facility and has continued to develop a successful business model for cultivation in a highly demanding and competitive Colorado industry. Innovating their harvested flower through product branding and creative thinking helps this cannabis grow stand out from the rest.