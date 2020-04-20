About this product
Runtz is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. This strain produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Sativa – uplifting – energizing
620mg delta-8 – 20.9% CBD
Glass Jar, humidity pack, and child-resistant cap
Hand-trimmed and slow-cured
Notes of lemon, spice, coffee, and sweet earthy fragrance
Premium Delta-8 CBD hemp flower
Nationwide shipping
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this strain
Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues.
Pink Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
115 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
flowerz
flowerz™ was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
