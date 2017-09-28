About this strain
Pineapple Kush effects
501 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
