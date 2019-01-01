Forest Nymph Botanicals have been specially designed for your medical cannabis pain relief needs. Our products are handcrafted in the Santa Cruz Mountains, beginning with the finest quality, organic, outdoor grown Cannabis sativa and indica blends. In the indoor vs. outdoor grown debate, we feel, as do so many others with experience in this, that outdoor grown cannabis, among the natural, invigorating elements of Nature, including real sunlight, produces a superior plant. We use the full bud for its maximum potency, and the majority of our product ingredients are certified organic. As you will see, the ingredients for every one of our products are selected to work synergistically together so that we can offer you the most potent formulas that you will find available anywhere. Ingesting rather than smoking cannabis is a far healthier way to gain from its benefits. The nasty side effects from smoking long term are abundantly known. In addition, research has clearly shown that smoking cannabis is not able to release the higher therapeutic levels of cannabinoids that are sought when treating for illness. In contrast, ingesting cannabis, allowing the intestinal tract to fully absorb the active cannabis compounds, raises their bioavailability by hundreds of times, vastly increasing their therapeutic potency. The absorption rate achieved is stronger and longer lasting, both for mind and body. But, here again, there is another health issue that comes into play, and that is, regarding diet. Always eating white flour and white sugar baked cannabis goods, high in carbs, for seriously ill patients is not advisable. Such a diet of constant sweets, in fact, becomes counterproductive. Which is why tinctures and topical use creams, we believe, is the better way to go.