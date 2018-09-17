Loading…
Fuehl Vape

Fuehl Vape Tank - Chem 91 0.5g

HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Fuehl vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate & cannabis-derived terpenes. Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons. Completely uncut - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG.

Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone.  #WhatsInYourTank

Chem 91 effects

125 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
