Runtz is a strain with a lot of hype and for good reason. The original creators are rappers Nero and Yung LB of the Runtz crew, friends of Berner from Cookies. Many have built upon Runtz and crossed it with many a cultivar, but Runtz also known as White Runtz is the original flavor that sparked so much fanfare. Let's get down to it, Runtz is a balanced hybrid cross of Gelato 33 and Zkittlez and boasts 26% THC; her nugs stack very tightly and exhibit eye catching violet hues. Original Runtz is a game-changer when it comes to loud flavor due to her blueberry syrup and gas terpene profile. You can count on our Runtz seeds for canopy uniformity, genetic stability, and some of the best gas on the planet.

