Runtz is a strain with a lot of hype and for good reason. The original creators are rappers Nero and Yung LB of the Runtz crew, friends of Berner from Cookies. Many have built upon Runtz and crossed it with many a cultivar, but Runtz also known as White Runtz is the original flavor that sparked so much fanfare. Let's get down to it, Runtz is a balanced hybrid cross of Gelato 33 and Zkittlez and boasts 26% THC; her nugs stack very tightly and exhibit eye catching violet hues. Original Runtz is a game-changer when it comes to loud flavor due to her blueberry syrup and gas terpene profile. You can count on our Runtz seeds for canopy uniformity, genetic stability, and some of the best gas on the planet.

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
