CBD Pre-Filled Menthol Ice Cartridge
Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!
189 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
