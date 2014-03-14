Gethemp
"Orange Punch" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE!
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Orange Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
114 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
