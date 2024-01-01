Glacier Super Boof 8th Prepack 3.5g Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Just when the world needed a hero! Enter Glacier 3.5g Pre-Packs with Super Boof. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure! Attributed to Blockhead Buds, a mysterious Californian breeder, this unique strain is a phenotype of Blockberry and has captivated the cannabis community with its potent effects and intriguing flavor profile.

A genetic blend of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, this terp profile unfolds in an intriguing play of citrus, sharp, and sweet notes. Glacier 3.5g Pre-Packs featuring Super Boof delivers a piercing, citrusy flavor followed by a rush of sweet nuances, creating an invigorating sensation that's hard to resist. Its robust taste and lingering aroma are a testament to Super Boof's strength and staying power.

The effects of GC’s Super Boof are as commanding as its taste. Known for inducing a euphoric, relaxing, and giggly state, this strain lifts your spirits while allowing your body to relax gently. The giggly effects add a fun twist, making each session feel like a joyous adventure.

At Glacier Canna, we bring you Super Boof in its purest form, expertly packaged in our Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower Eighth Pre-Packs, the entire 3.5 grams offer unique attributes and powerful effects. Our frosty buds reflect our commitment to quality and purity, with every trichome shining with the promise of an unparalleled experience. Buckle up and ride the wave of euphoria with Glacier's Super Boof—a strain that enchants, thrills, and amazes.

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
