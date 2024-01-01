Just when the world needed a hero! Enter Glacier 3.5g Pre-Packs with Super Boof. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure! Attributed to Blockhead Buds, a mysterious Californian breeder, this unique strain is a phenotype of Blockberry and has captivated the cannabis community with its potent effects and intriguing flavor profile.



A genetic blend of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, this terp profile unfolds in an intriguing play of citrus, sharp, and sweet notes. Glacier 3.5g Pre-Packs featuring Super Boof delivers a piercing, citrusy flavor followed by a rush of sweet nuances, creating an invigorating sensation that's hard to resist. Its robust taste and lingering aroma are a testament to Super Boof's strength and staying power.



The effects of GC’s Super Boof are as commanding as its taste. Known for inducing a euphoric, relaxing, and giggly state, this strain lifts your spirits while allowing your body to relax gently. The giggly effects add a fun twist, making each session feel like a joyous adventure.



At Glacier Canna, we bring you Super Boof in its purest form, expertly packaged in our Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower Eighth Pre-Packs, the entire 3.5 grams offer unique attributes and powerful effects. Our frosty buds reflect our commitment to quality and purity, with every trichome shining with the promise of an unparalleled experience. Buckle up and ride the wave of euphoria with Glacier's Super Boof—a strain that enchants, thrills, and amazes.

