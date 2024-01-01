Glacier Super Boof Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in the potent sweetness of Super Boof with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. A special phenotype of Blockberry, Glacier's Super Boof is a unique cross of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, provides an invigorating blend of citrus and sweet flavors. Each bud is carefully hand-trimmed to preserve its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a powerful and flavorful smoke.

Super Boof’s genetics are meticulously cultivated at Glacial Farms, thriving in a controlled environment tailored to its specific needs. This small-batch cultivation guarantees a consistent supply of high-quality flower, making each session a top-tier experience.

Whether you’re seeking a quick escape or a relaxing session, Glacier Super Boof Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower delivers a superior cannabis experience.

About this strain

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
