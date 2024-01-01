Indulge in the potent sweetness of Super Boof with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. A special phenotype of Blockberry, Glacier's Super Boof is a unique cross of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, provides an invigorating blend of citrus and sweet flavors. Each bud is carefully hand-trimmed to preserve its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a powerful and flavorful smoke.



Super Boof’s genetics are meticulously cultivated at Glacial Farms, thriving in a controlled environment tailored to its specific needs. This small-batch cultivation guarantees a consistent supply of high-quality flower, making each session a top-tier experience.



Whether you’re seeking a quick escape or a relaxing session, Glacier Super Boof Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower delivers a superior cannabis experience.

