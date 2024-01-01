Just when the world needed a hero! Enter Glacier’s Super Boof Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This unique strain, a phenotype of Blockberry, is a genetic blend of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, offering a potent and intriguing flavor profile. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to preserve the strain's unique qualities.



Glacier Twin Peaks nugs stand out for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Super Boof delivers a piercing, citrusy flavor followed by sweet nuances, creating an invigorating sensation. Its robust taste and lingering aroma are a testament to its strength and staying power. Known for inducing a euphoric, relaxing, and giggly state, Super Boof lifts your spirits while allowing your body to relax gently.



Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Buckle up and ride the wave of euphoria with Glacier’s Super Boof Twin Peaks 7g Nugs—a strain that enchants, thrills, and amazes.

