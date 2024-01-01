Glacier Super Boof Twin Peaks 7g Nugs Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Just when the world needed a hero! Enter Glacier’s Super Boof Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This unique strain, a phenotype of Blockberry, is a genetic blend of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, offering a potent and intriguing flavor profile. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to preserve the strain's unique qualities.

Glacier Twin Peaks nugs stand out for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Super Boof delivers a piercing, citrusy flavor followed by sweet nuances, creating an invigorating sensation. Its robust taste and lingering aroma are a testament to its strength and staying power. Known for inducing a euphoric, relaxing, and giggly state, Super Boof lifts your spirits while allowing your body to relax gently.

Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Buckle up and ride the wave of euphoria with Glacier’s Super Boof Twin Peaks 7g Nugs—a strain that enchants, thrills, and amazes.

Super Boof is a zingy hybrid weed strain made by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. It has the same chunky, deep green buds as its parents that look wet with silver calyxes. The effects of Super Boof are believed to be intensely relaxing and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Super Boof for gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Super Boof regularly tests at 28% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which translates to earthy, and cherry notes. The original breeder of the Super Boof strain is California's Blockhead, who named it "Blockberry." Grower Mobile Jay selected a variety and named it Superboof.

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
