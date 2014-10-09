Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Super Silver Haze [1g Preroll]

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

For more than 20 years, Super Silver Haze has defined the essence of a sativa experience. Energetic, uplifting and focused, yet physically relaxing, SSH’s citrus-pine aroma and spice notes herald a mood-lifting journey of the mind that can be productive, creative, or just plain enjoyable. Whether you’re looking for a post-work pick-me-up or a pre-dinner elevator, or to help you through issues like chronic pain and migraines, this superstar strain will surround you with just the right balance of calm and energy.

Feelings: stimulating, uplifting, energetic
Flavor: sage, menthol, wet earth
Usage: pick-me-up, wind-me-down, turn-me-happy
Lineage: Northern Lights x Skunk #1 x a sativa Haze

Super Silver Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
1,594 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!