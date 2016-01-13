Glass House Farms
True OG [3.5g Jar]
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Not every strain can bear the name True OG with a straight face, but not every strain wears its OG Kush lineage with such pride (or as many awards). This pungent plant, aka Kobe OG, hails from SoCal and imparts a complex high that relaxes the body, calms the nerves, and soothes the mind. If it’s those classic citrus-pine-gas flavors and legendary OG effects you’re after, this one’s an honest winner.
Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Purified
Flavor: Citrus & Sage & Gas, Good Green Grass
Usage: Looking Inward, Spiritual Cleaning, Deep Relaxation
Lineage: An offshoot of OG Kush
True OG effects
Reported by real people like you
339 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
