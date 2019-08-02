Glass House Farms
WiFi OG [3.5g Jar]
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This balanced, bright hybrid is a great fit for daytime use and achieves its effects without any drowsy, energy-sapping come-down. With buds that look uncannily like a snow-dusted forest, WiFi OG is ideal for artistic endeavors and social gatherings, or just a little boost in lieu of that afternoon espresso. The moment you’re connected, WiFi OG will leave you feeling focused and inspired, ready to tackle the day with a few extra megabytes of speed.
Feelings: cerebral, uplifting, focused
Flavor: minty pine, sweet citrus, black pepper
Usage: daytime get-togethers, energy boost, creativity jolt
White Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
703 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
