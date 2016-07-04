About this strain
Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
Sour Tangie effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
