Gold Star Rosin
Death Bubba Kush Premium Flower Rosin
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This Death Bubba Kush flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free Master Kush flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.).
Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012 and was most recently smelled off Fraser St. the Vancouver metro area.
FRAGRANCE: Earthy, sweet and Pungent
EFFECT: Relaxed, happy, euphoric, sleepy and tingly
Total THC: 71% - Total CBD: .07%
Each package contains 0.5 Grams
Death Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
265 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
