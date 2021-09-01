Grasse
Sour Tangie Solventless Ice Hash Infused PreRoll 2g 4 Pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Buzzy and focused citrus tang. Skip the OJ and coffee and have of hit of this instead, you’ll wake right up. Cultivated by Cannassentials.
The combination of strain specific ice hash and flower makes it the smoothest; tastiest smoke!
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!