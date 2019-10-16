About this strain
Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
