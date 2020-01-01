 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Running your store is seamless with Green Bits on your team.

About Green Bits

In 2014, we set out to empower cannabis retailers with an easy-to-manage platform. We asked shop owners about their priorities and pain points — and what would make their work lives happier and more rewarding. From those conversations, we developed a point-of-sale product that matches their unique workflows and business demands, like seed-to-sale tracking, faster checkout lines, customer sales limits and complex inventory reporting. Today, Green Bits is changing the way cannabis retailers do business — simplifying processes and making compliance effortless, so you can focus on what matters most: happy customers, steady growth, and a strong bottom line.