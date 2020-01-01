In 2014, we set out to empower cannabis retailers with an easy-to-manage platform. We asked shop owners about their priorities and pain points — and what would make their work lives happier and more rewarding. From those conversations, we developed a point-of-sale product that matches their unique workflows and business demands, like seed-to-sale tracking, faster checkout lines, customer sales limits and complex inventory reporting. Today, Green Bits is changing the way cannabis retailers do business — simplifying processes and making compliance effortless, so you can focus on what matters most: happy customers, steady growth, and a strong bottom line.