Green Island Naturals
About Green Island Naturals
Green Island Naturals combines science with a deep understanding of traditional plant based medicines to produce innovative products designed to improve and diversify treatment options for the medical user. We are a company built for patients by patients. We use the products that we sell and share them with our friends and family. We hope that you will enjoy them as much as we do.