Green Leaf Packaging

Tuck-End cartons to enclose your jars or tubes containing cannabis-infused lotions, balms, and oils provide plenty of space for promoting and informing your customers of your product. Child-Resistant packages such as the thermal-formed blister packs, provide a safe way of distributing and handling of your cannabis-infused foods (also known as “edibles”). Clearly visible and highly secure, our line of child resistant blister packs show the quality of your cartridges while allowing space for brand awareness. Also, available are custom cartons featuring our “Push-Lock” carton closures. Cigarette style pre-roll packaging provide a discreet, slim and sexy way to package and promote your pre-rolls. Multi-compartment packaging provide a great way to secure, yet display your pen and charging accessories. When a label isn’t good enough, you need to package your liquid extract bottle, otherwise known as a Tincture with a more brand friendly box that provides plenty of room for product and compliance information.