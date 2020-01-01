Greenbridge Corporate Counsel was founded as a platform for making premium legal services accessible to start-ups and established companies working toward environmentally conscious and politically progressive goals. Greenbridge is a new kind of business law firm--a firm where business lawyers committed to addressing climate change, advancing human and civil rights and performing community service can feel good about the clients they serve and provide top flight legal services to visionary companies working toward the same goals. To learn more about our attorneys and their mission, please use the buttons to the left.