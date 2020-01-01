Greenhouse Ventures LLC

Greenhouse Ventures is the first cannabis and hemp innovation accelerator in the world. Through a strategic partnership with parent company, CoFund360 L.L.C., Greenhouse Ventures (GHV) services ancillary and medical focused startups in the cannabis and industrial hemp industries. Our mission is to contribute toward developing a sustainable cannabis and industrial hemp marketplace by accelerating the growth of early stage ventures that service both industries. Twice per year (February and September), Greenhouse Ventures accepts up to 20 companies into an exclusive ten-week curriculum and mentor-based boot camp where business owners learn best practices related to capital formation and business development. Greenhouse Ventures accepts qualified cannabis and industrial hemp businesses seeking up to $5,000,000 in seed or growth capital. Greenhouse Ventures works within industry verticals such as (but not limited to): medical technology, agricultural technology, extraction technology, big data and analytics, consumption devices, sales and distribution, health and wellness, market research, lifestyle brands, plant science and medical research.