Greenline
Orange Tree Sugar Diamonds
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
With 95% total Potency and 82% THC, these sugar diamonds bring you the best of Orange Tree in a highly concentrated new form. Orange Tree clinched its first prize in "Best Sativa Flower" at the 2017 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup. This strain is popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Orange Tree produces effects that are calming and relaxing. It's a popular strain choice among medical marijuana patients who suffer from symptoms of chronic pain. Orange Tree buds are usually small and come in a deep green shade with bright orange hairs.
Orange Tree effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
