With 95% total Potency and 82% THC, these sugar diamonds bring you the best of Orange Tree in a highly concentrated new form. Orange Tree clinched its first prize in "Best Sativa Flower" at the 2017 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup. This strain is popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Orange Tree produces effects that are calming and relaxing. It's a popular strain choice among medical marijuana patients who suffer from symptoms of chronic pain. Orange Tree buds are usually small and come in a deep green shade with bright orange hairs.

