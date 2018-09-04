About this strain
Sour Grape effects
Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!