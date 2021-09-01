gronlabb
Super Sour Tangie Flower
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
For the the flower connoisseurs, this organic Sour Tangie is a sativa dominant cross between Sour Diesel and Tangie.
Grown in beautiful BC, this flower will leave your taste buds wanting more.
It has a potency of 15.58% THC.
The top four terpenes in this Super Sour Tangie are;
1. A-Pinene 2.8 mg/g
2. B-Pinene 2.1 mg/g
3. A-Terpinene at 1.5 mg/g
4. B-Myrcene at 1.5 mg/g
Sour Tangie effects
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
