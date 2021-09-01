About this product

For the the flower connoisseurs, this organic Sour Tangie is a sativa dominant cross between Sour Diesel and Tangie.



Grown in beautiful BC, this flower will leave your taste buds wanting more.



It has a potency of 15.58% THC.



The top four terpenes in this Super Sour Tangie are;



1. A-Pinene 2.8 mg/g



2. B-Pinene 2.1 mg/g



3. A-Terpinene at 1.5 mg/g



4. B-Myrcene at 1.5 mg/g