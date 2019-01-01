Grow Contractors Group

Grow Contractors is a group of Cannabis consultants, contractors, and master growers combining their talents to bring you efficient and high-quality grow spaces. We offer a practical approach to cannabis design, construction, and operation to create profitable and compliant facilities. What separates us from other contractors/consultants is our experience, honesty, and client satisfaction. Too many companies are taking advantage of the 'Green Rush' and charging exorbitant prices for their services. Many push their clients in directions which aren't sustainable. We bring a custom tailored approach to every client, because there is no one-fits-all approach to cannabis facilities. Hearing out your ideas, guiding them, and bringing them to fruition is our passion."