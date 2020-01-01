Grow Element Technologies

Collectively our team does research to find the best products on the market and make them available to you. We are only committed to the best technology out there promoting vigorous growth. Once installed, our customer service dept. is standing by to assist you with anything you need. Although neither Terry or Paul served in the military, there is a history in our family of military service and PTSD. Because of this we want to work with veterans to cure their PTSD and hire them whenever we can in our operations. We have devised a testing program consisting of PAR only testing with hand held PAR meters, and also the PAR spectrometer analysis by color, as it is mainly the red and blue part of the spectrum of light that fosters the plant growth. We’ve dug up one of the best homegrown commercial grade growers out there who is well versed in management, cultivation, medical application, concentrate production, compliance, and now grow lighting expertise. Colorado is the epicenter of the Cannabis movement in the United States and is widely known for the highest quality Cannabis production on the planet. We are locally proud to serve the country both medically and recreationally nestled in the heart of this colorful state, Denver. We would not be complete without an architectural engineering department which thus far has patented the Maxi-Skirt, developed a new bare-bulb hood reflecting more PAR than any competitor on the market, and is consistently producing state of the art 2D and 3D designs for commercial grade build-outs. His expertise is included in your free consultation. All of the moving parts within our team come from a long list of successful business ventures maintaining an acumen of precision and passion. Together we have professional backgrounds in property management, commercial cultivation, mechanical & architectural engineering, sales & marketing, software dev, compliance and philanthropy. The G Element is comprised of a multi-division corporation including Grow Lighting Equipment sales, Dispensary Concepts and Cultivation, Developmental Industry Tracking Software, and a charitable division aimed at helping veterans cope with PTSD through affordable medical applications of Cannabis.