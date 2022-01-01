Chem 91 x Aliendawg is an indica leaning hybrid with a woodsy, pine aroma. The parentage of Chem 91 is unknown, while Aliendawg is a Chemdawg x Alien Technology cross. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, limonene, beta-pinene



Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium Grow West flower; never shake and trim for a slow even burn! Every container holds two half-gram pre-rolls.