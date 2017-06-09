Grown Rogue
Lemon Sour Diesel
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Lemon Sour Diesel or Lemon Diesel is well known for its intense taste of lemon, dense nugs, and fiery, orange hairs covering the flower. Besides detecting a slight aftertaste, the diesel properties are noticable only in the aroma. Lemon Sour Diesel is a heavy Sativa hybrid with effects described as uplifting, focused, and creative, Lemon Sour Diesel is also effective at relieving pain, making it a favorite for medicinal users who need to be active during the day.
Lemon Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!