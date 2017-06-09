About this product

Lemon Sour Diesel or Lemon Diesel is well known for its intense taste of lemon, dense nugs, and fiery, orange hairs covering the flower. Besides detecting a slight aftertaste, the diesel properties are noticable only in the aroma. Lemon Sour Diesel is a heavy Sativa hybrid with effects described as uplifting, focused, and creative, Lemon Sour Diesel is also effective at relieving pain, making it a favorite for medicinal users who need to be active during the day.