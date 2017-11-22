Hanna Homegrown
Banana Kush
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Banana Kush is an Indica dominant strain that smells and tastes like the name suggests - a smooth blend of bananas and good Kush. Providing a potent Indica body high, which starts with laziness leading to complete sedation, this strain is almost always prescribed and recommended for night time use.
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
